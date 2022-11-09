Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on the Stick to Wrestling Podcast prior to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Eddie Kingston has stated in many press interviews that he doesn’t really like Castagnoli. Therefore it was asked of him if he likes of Kingston.

“Eddie Kingston always has a lot to say. I think Eddie Kingston is a very, very talented fighter and he’s also very authentic which is why he resonates so well with the audience. I’ll leave it at that.

I think a match between him and me would be most interesting for many different reasons so, let’s hope it happens.

[Castagnoli was told he seems like a balanced person] I feel like that’s what you need to have. If you have a lot of hate in your life, maybe you end up like Eddie Kingston and just, you know [Castagnoli laughed], I’ll just leave it at that. I like to just be kind of a little bit more balanced so I don’t rush head-first into things, you know? So yeah.”