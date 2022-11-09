Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on the Stick to Wrestling Podcast prior to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Eddie Kingston has stated in many press interviews that he doesn’t really like Castagnoli. Therefore it was asked of him if he likes of Kingston.
“Eddie Kingston always has a lot to say. I think Eddie Kingston is a very, very talented fighter and he’s also very authentic which is why he resonates so well with the audience. I’ll leave it at that.
I think a match between him and me would be most interesting for many different reasons so, let’s hope it happens.
[Castagnoli was told he seems like a balanced person] I feel like that’s what you need to have. If you have a lot of hate in your life, maybe you end up like Eddie Kingston and just, you know [Castagnoli laughed], I’ll just leave it at that. I like to just be kind of a little bit more balanced so I don’t rush head-first into things, you know? So yeah.”
At AEW Full Gear, Castagnoli will be part of a four-way for the ROH World Title with Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Word Champion Chris Jericho. He commented on the bout:
“Full Gear is just around the corner and Full Gear is always, you know, when you, no pun intended, kick into full gear because it’s a big pay-per-view. It has a lot of matches that mean a lot including the Ring of Honor World Championship is on the line that I wanna win back and Bryan [Danielson] obviously wants to win it back. We just want to get it off Chris Jericho. So, to me, it’s a very exciting time for AEW, for Blackpool Combat Club and for wrestling fans in general.”
Quotes via POST Wrestling