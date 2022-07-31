AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli spoke with Chris Van Vilet at yesterday’s Starrcast V event ahead of Ric Flair’s Final match, where the Swiss-Superman touched on a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon saying he didn’t have enough charisma to be a top guy in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he thought Vince McMahon was wrong about him not having charisma:

I thought he was wrong. I feel charisma comes in different forms, shapes, sizes. Not everybody has that over the top Ultimate Warrior, shaking the ropes, crazy yelling, screaming type of charisma. Not that I’m sitting here telling you how awesome my charisma, but I felt I had a connection with the fans in the United States and all over the world.

How his connection with the fans translated through his in-ring work:

While other people are known for long promos that are translated in many languages and doesn’t always come across, my stuff was about the in-ring work and people can connect with that. It may take a bit longer, but I did connect with a lot of fans and they were behind me. I don’t know if it’s not what he was looking for, but in the end, it brought me here and you guys are here to see me.

