A new double title match has been announced for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

This evening’s edition of Collision saw a sit-down interview between Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, a rivalry that dates back to the two men’s time on the independent circuit over a decade ago. Kingston then challenged Claudio for his ROH World Championship and sweetened the pot by telling the Blackpool Combat Club member that he would put his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line as well.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam takes place on September 20th from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Check out the updated card below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

ROH World Championship Match:

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara