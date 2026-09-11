Claudio Castagnoli will face Shingo Takagi at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on Sunday, September 27.

NJPW’s current card confirms a singles match with a 30-minute time limit at Kobe World Memorial Hall. The company announced on September 9 that Takagi’s challenge to Castagnoli had been answered.

The match adds another singles attraction to an event featuring three championship defenses. Konosuke Takeshita will defend the NJPW World Television Championship against Shun Skywalker, with the bout carrying the title’s 15-minute time limit.

Yota Tsuji is scheduled to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hirooki Goto, while Gabe Kidd puts the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drilla Moloney.

The announced card also includes Jeff Cobb against Callum Newman. In six-man action, Taichi, Yuya Uemura and Aaron Wolf will face Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita.

Destruction in Kobe begins at 4 p.m. in Japan, which is 3 a.m. Eastern on September 27. NJPW has advertised live English coverage on NJPW World.

Sources: NJPW’s September 9 announcement; official Destruction in Kobe card; NJPW event and broadcast announcement.