Claudio Castagnoli’s opponent for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is official.
After it was announced at the New Japan World Tag League show on Sunday that Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders will be Jon Moxley’s “Emissary” for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025, his match on the joint PPV show was announced.
On Monday, the official announcement below was released confirming Castagnoli vs. Shota Umino for the January 5 show:
Claudio Castagnoli vs Shota Umino set for Wrestle Dynasty!Watch Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty LIVE and in English January 4 and 5 2024!
International tickets on sale NOW for the Tokyo Dome!
November 24 in Korakuen Hall, Shota Umino was surprised by a message from Claudio Castagnoli. After AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had declared that he would send an ‘emissary’ to wrestle Shota Umino January 5 rather than wrestle the Roughneck himself, a furious Umino awaited Moxley’s choice of opponent.
That choice is imposing Castagnoli, who called acknowledged that Shota was the very first member of Moxley’s feared ‘Deathriders’ stable but had since gone astray. Now Castagnoli versus Umino is set for a showdown in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Dynasty.
【1月5日 (日)『WRESTLE DYNASTY』東京ドームの追加カードが決定！】
“モクスリーからの使者”クラウディオ・カスタニョーリと海野翔太がスペシャルシングルで激突！https://t.co/m0csOoBwfA#njWD pic.twitter.com/rVuZLiX5NG
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 25, 2024