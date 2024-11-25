Claudio Castagnoli’s opponent for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is official.

After it was announced at the New Japan World Tag League show on Sunday that Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders will be Jon Moxley’s “Emissary” for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025, his match on the joint PPV show was announced.

On Monday, the official announcement below was released confirming Castagnoli vs. Shota Umino for the January 5 show: