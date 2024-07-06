A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

Tony Khan revealed on social media that Claudio Castagnoli will be battling The Beast Mortos in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

TONIGHT, Saturday, July 6@TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@Taurusoriginal vs @ClaudioCSRO 2 of wrestling's most exciting international stars collide for the 1st time:

Mortos vs Claudio TONIGHT

Up NEXT on TNT after The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies! pic.twitter.com/lkSTocisA5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 6, 2024

-Adam Page vs. Jay White Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals

-MJF kicks off the show to explains his actions on Dynamite

-Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortos

-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

-Riho vs. Lady Frost

-We’ll hear from TNT Champion Jack Perry

-We’ll hear from The Patriarchy