Ring of Honor has announced several new matchups for this week’s episode of ROH TV, which airs exclusively on Honor Club. The new lineup will see ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli take on Willie Mack, and top stars like Eddie Kingston and ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action. Check out the full updated card below.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Clark Connors for the ROH Pure Championship

-The Embassy vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship

-Atena vs. Hyan ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay

-Blake Christian & Gran Metalik vs. Ari Daivari & Slim

-Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora

-Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross

-Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Outrunners

-Dante Martin vs. Mike Bennett

-La faccion Ingobernable will be in action