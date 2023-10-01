AEW has announced on this evening’s Collision that Claudio Castagnoli will battle former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett at tomorrow’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.
HOLY INOKI
BARNETT. CLAUDIO. #AEWWrestleDream pic.twitter.com/3Z1rxXz6DO
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 1, 2023
AEW’s newest pay-per-view event, to be held in the memory of Japanese wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki, takes place tomorrow from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Here is the updated lineup for the show:
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:
FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match:
Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. The Righteous
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match:
Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match:
The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook
Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay
Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett