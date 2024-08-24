Claudio Castagnoli may have fallen just shy of capturing the AEW Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada, but he went all the way in the CMLL Men’s International Grand Prix.

On August 23, the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member worked the CMLL “Viernes Espectacular” event, which featured the 2024 installment of the International Showcase Elimination Tag-Team Match, the Grand Prix.

Included in the match were Team Mexico members Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr, Esfinge, Euforia, El Valiente, Templario, Místico, Titán, Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr. taking on Team World members Claudio Castagnoli, Yota Tsuji, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mansoor, Ikuro Kwon, Flip Gordon, Robbie X, AKIRA, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher.

When all was said-and-done, Castagnoli hit his Swiss Death and followed up with a Gotch-Style Piledriver to pick up the win over Volador Jr.