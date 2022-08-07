Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III television special was headline by Claudio Castagnoli taking on Konosuke Takeshita, with the ROH world championship on the line.

The bout was an insane back and forth contest that had the live crowd on their feet for the final six-minute stretch. Takeshita nearly scored the upset over the Swiss-Superman on several occasions, but in the end Claudio caught the former DDT Pro star in his Ricola powerbomb to retain the title. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The #ROH World Championship match is not wasting a single second as both challenger and champion go right at it here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III!

Impressive display of technical prowess between Castagnoli and Takeshita in this #ROH World Championship match at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III

The challenger Takeshita gaining momentum and taking out the champ! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III

Tope Con Giro by Takeshita! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III

Giant Swing in full effect by the champion Claudio Castagnoli! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III

A massive Blue Thunder Bomb by Konosuke Takeshita here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III!

And Claudio Castagnoli is STILL #ROH World Champion after that amazing battle against Konosuke Takeshita here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III

