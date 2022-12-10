At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli took place.
The finish saw Castagnoli do the giant swing over 30 times before Jericho tapped out.
Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli on September 21, 2022 at Dynamite: Grand Slam in Flushing, Queens, New York to become the champion. Overall, there have been 36 ROH World Championship reigns and 30 total champions.
