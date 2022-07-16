AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently joined NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things wrestling, which included the Swiss-Superman reflecting on the hug he shared with Tony Khan after Forbidden Door, a moment that went viral online for all the wrong reasons. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the hug:

“It’s so strange because that was after Forbidden Door, the press conference. And it was literally like, it was like a quick hug. It was just like, I was done and it was just like, you know when you like see your friend and you give like a high five and then like a pat on the back kind of hug? And like it was screen captured. And I guess people remembered it. Hey, it’s just a few bros hugging you know. If people want to complain, they’ll find something to complain about the picture or whatever.“

Says Forbidden Door was a great night of pro-wrestling:

“And if people like it, they’ll hopefully find something you like about because but I would rather be somebody that appreciates something and says something positive and likes it you know? Like, that was a great picture. It was a great night, there was a great view, we hugged awesome, right? Like, isn’t that great? Right? Yeah, successful show successful pay-per-view in Chicago, New Japan and AEW coming together, who people didn’t think that was going to be possible, and so many awesome matches on that show. I was just watching the whole show like what I could and it was fantastic. So just take a positive here.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)