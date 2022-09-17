AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite and Grand Slam Rampage from the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Claudio Castagnoli will defend the Ring of Honor world championship against Chris Jericho on Wednesday, the first time Jericho has ever challenged for ROH’s top prize.

After his victory over Matt Hardy Darby Allin would be attacked by Brody King and Buddy Matthews. The House of Black then challenged Allin and Sting to a No DQ tag matchup for Grand Slam Rampage. The duo accepted.

Eddie Kingston cut a promo on Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show. The two will finally meet at Grand Slam Rampage.

Diamante stepped up to Jade Cargill and challenged her for the TBS championship. She also tells Cargill she may be bringing special guest.

Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs added to Grand Slam Rampage.

A Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale will take place, with the winner getting a shot at the AEW world title.

Finally Samoa Joe and TNT champion Wardlow will team up to face everyone Mark Sterling has employed in a tag team contest. While not confirms, it is believed their opponents will be Josh Woods and Tony Nese.

UPDATED CARDS:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale (winner receives future shot at the AEW world title)

* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks