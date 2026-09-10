WWE issued the following announcement regarding a special new WWE Club members offering:

WWE® ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER WWE 2K27 SUPERSTAR COVER FAN VOTE EXCLUSIVELY FOR ‘CLUB WWE’ MEMBERS

Registered Club WWE Members Can Cast Their Votes Through the Club WWE Platform Starting Tomorrow, Friday, September 11

September 10, 2026 – Ahead of the highly anticipated release of WWE 2K27, WWE and 2K today announced the first-ever WWE 2K27 Superstar Cover Fan Vote, giving registered Club WWE members an unprecedented opportunity to help determine which WWE Superstar will be immortalized on an edition of WWE 2K27, to be revealed in early 2027.

Beginning Friday, September 11, Club WWE members can cast their vote for one of eight WWE Superstars to appear on a cover of WWE 2K27: Bron Breakker, Fatal Influence, Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Penta, Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer and Trick Williams.

Fans can participate in the WWE 2K27 Superstar Cover Fan Vote by registering for Club WWE at WWE.com/ClubWWE and casting their vote exclusively through the Club WWE platform. Each registered Club WWE member is allowed one vote.

Club WWE is home to WWE’s most passionate fans, bringing together ticketing, merchandise, community, rewards, and exclusive content in one destination. Fans in the U.S. can join today for $99 annually, just $8.25 a month across the year.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.