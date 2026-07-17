WWE has finally announced the launch of Club WWE.

WWE.com released the following details on the new membership program:

Every Founding Member receives an exclusive kit including a match-used ring canvas acrylic collectible, a Club WWE exclusive lanyard, and a Founder pin with a personal note to members from John Cena. A value of $99 on day 1. BONUS POINTS: Founding Members earn bonus points from day one to get a head start on rewards.

PREMIUM CONTENT PREVIEW: Backstage moments, Superstar shows, interview exclusives, and extended wrestling content you can’t find anywhere else.

FIRST LOOK AT THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE: Be a part of the first group of fans to explore the Club WWE digital experience before the full launch. See what membership looks like and what is coming next.

SUMMERSLAM TICKET OFFER: Founding Members get an exclusive ticket offer for SummerSlam. More details to come.

Kit Wilson also took to X to comment on his new show.

“Welcome to “Is It Toxic?” exclusively on Club WWE,” he wrote. “Broadcasting from the prestigious Kevin Owens Living Room Studios, each episode answers one very important question… Is it toxic?”