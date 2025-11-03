CM Punk wasn’t done making headlines in Utah this weekend.

Fresh off his huge WWE World Heavyweight Championship win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, “The Second City Saint” popped up again on Sunday — this time at a different kind of arena.

Punk appeared on the broadcast during the Utah Mammoth’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, held at the same Delta Center where he captured the gold just 24 hours earlier. Speaking with Nick Olczyk between periods, Punk reflected on his whirlwind weekend and his continued love for competition.

“I won the title here last night and happy accident I get to come watch some hockey today so I’m enjoying my day off,” Punk said.

When asked about his last two years back in WWE, Punk offered a thoughtful response that blended gratitude with his trademark introspection.

“It’s just every day’s been a dream, honestly. Every day’s gratitude. Obviously, I love hockey so much I kind of draw the parallels between my wrestling career and hockey and I’m the old guy in the room now,“ he admitted.

Punk went on to reflect on what it means to share the locker room with the next generation of stars while reconnecting with fans around the world.

“I’m just happy I get to lace up my skates and have the privilege to be able to walk the locker room and the halls with a lot of talented young stars and seeing all the fans, all the places I’ve been all around the world multiple times, getting to revisit stuff and see the young and the old all love wrestling. It’s great. It’s been a dream.”

The brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion "The Best in the World" CM Punk is advertised for tonight's post-Saturday Night's Main Event episode of WWE Raw at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, live at 8/7c on Netflix.

