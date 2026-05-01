Another alleged incident involving CM Punk and a fan during WrestleMania weekend has surfaced.

Following the already-viral footage of Punk knocking a fan’s phone out of their hand in a Las Vegas hotel lobby—while the individual was filming AJ Lee and Bayley sharing a goodbye moment—a second situation has now come to light.

According to a report from TMZ, a separate fan contacted police claiming that Punk became physical with him during an encounter in Las Vegas.

On Friday, TMZ released audio from a 911 call made on April 20, 2026 (see video below). The caller, described as a Spanish-speaking man using an interpreter, detailed the alleged altercation.

“So I was here waiting for the WWE superstars, and I was trying to get a picture and maybe an autograph from them,” the man’s translator is heard saying during the call.

Things allegedly escalated quickly.

“When I got close, the star CM Punk pushes me and chops me from my chest.”

The caller stated the incident occurred at approximately 12:31 a.m. at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Despite the claims, he noted that he did not require medical attention following the encounter.

The operator also asked about Punk’s condition at the time.

“When asked if he felt Punk was intoxicated, the man replied that ‘his face was red and his eyesight was full of anger.’”

As for whether Punk was armed, the caller dismissed the idea.

“None. He only had a briefcase on his left hand.”

This marks the second fan allegation tied to Punk’s WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, adding further attention to what has already been a widely discussed situation.