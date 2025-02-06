– “The Best in the World” is coming to Europe next month. On Thursday morning, it was announced that CM Punk has been added to four upcoming shows on the 2025 “Road to WrestleMania” WWE European Tour. He will be working shows on March 22 in Belfast, March 23 in Nottingham, March 29 in Vienna and March 30 in Amsterdam.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus surfaced on social media on Thursday with a video that shows her working with TNA Wrestling star Jody Threat of Spitfire to get ready for her Women’s Royal Rumble match return this past weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. “I’m not gonna give 60%, 100% or I’m not gonna do it,” Stratus wrote as the caption to the video via X. “Check out Jody Threat helping me get Rumble ready.”

– Tiffany Stratton thinks WrestleMania 41 is the perfect “Tiffy-Time” to hook up with a pop star. The WWE Women’s Champion was interviewed by the Ring The Belle YouTube channel, and during the discussion, spoke about wanting to work with Sabrina Carpenter on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this coming April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I have been [in my Sabrina Carpenter era]. She’s my inspo,” Stratton said of the music star. “She better be my WrestleMania partner or whatever. She better sing my entrance music or something.”