CM Punk is about to reach a major milestone in his WWE career.

Punk is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on night one of WWE SummerSlam on August 1. The date also marks the 20th anniversary of his first televised WWE in-ring match.

While making the media rounds ahead of the two-night Premium Live Event, Punk appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and reflected on the anniversary, noting that he isn’t viewing it as the beginning of the end of his career.

“I do believe August 1st, Saturday, first night of SummerSlam, the show that I’m wrestling on, will be my 20th anniversary of debuting in the WWE,” Punk said.

Rather than seeing the milestone as a sign that retirement is near, Punk said it motivates him to continue competing at the highest level, drawing inspiration from legendary athletes who continued to excel later in their careers.

“And what keeps me going is the fact that everyone kind of looks at that like, ‘Oh, you’re finishing up. You’re getting ready to say goodbye,’ and I look to older athletes that have been in that same position and I’m talking LeBron (James), Tom Brady, people who are extraordinary at what they do when they necessarily shouldn’t be that good and that kind of feeds the drive and the ego a little bit. I like proving people wrong.”

CM Punk defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.