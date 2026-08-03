CM Punk has explained the story behind one of the most talked-about moments from his SummerSlam title defense.

During the semi-main event of night one, Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes after Randy Orton made his surprise return and laid out Rhodes with an RKO.

Another memorable moment came when Punk attempted a top-rope moonsault that fell short, with the champion landing away from his opponent.

The spot came up during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter (see video below), where Punk was asked about the moonsault and laughed off the attempt before revealing it was intentional.

“I don’t know,” Punk responded when the interviewer said his moonsault was incredible. “I could take that either way. It was incredibly bad or it was so bad, it was good. I don’t know.”

Punk then explained there was more meaning behind the move than fans may have realized.

“But, a little homage. A lot of homages tonight. That was for Terry (Funk).”

With SummerSlam now behind him, Punk’s next championship defense is already set, as Kevin Owens earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship following his return at SummerSlam Night Two.

For those interested, you can check out our complete two night WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.