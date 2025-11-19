WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on the Mostly Sports podcast this week and spoke candidly about how the financial structure he grew up within in WWE is gone.

According to Punk, holding one of WWE’s top titles no longer comes with the traditional bump in earnings, because the entire roster now operates on salary rather than show-to-show payouts tied to business metrics.

“The business has radically changed. It was a different place when I signed than when I debuted and then when I came back. Like, it’s such a radically different place,” Punk said, explaining that championship status used to have a direct impact on his income. “The thing with the title too is also it means you made more money. That does not exist anymore.”

Punk made it clear he sees both positives and negatives in the switch.

“It’s good and bad. Like, we all make more money now, which is — thumbs up,” he noted.

He went on to reflect on how the old system motivated him as a performer.

“My paycheck was always predicated on how many people were in the building, so I was driven towards ticket sales and the business of it. And when you’re in the main events, you got paid more money. Now everyone is just kind of on salary. I think that’s good and bad. It’s good for the boys. But also I feel there’s not the same ambition, you know? I always wanted to be in the main event because it got me more money. Now I don’t care if I’m the opening match, because I’m still going to make the same. I can shower and watch the show now.”

Despite the structural shifts, Punk says he’s fully enjoying his current run as World Heavyweight Champion. He described himself as more present, more relaxed, and no longer burdened by the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality of earlier stages in his career.

He also praised the modern WWE locker room, noting that the “mean-spirited high school vibe” he once experienced is gone, replaced by a healthier and more supportive environment for talent.

Watch CM Punk’s complete interview from the Mostly Sports podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)