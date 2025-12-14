John Cena’s legendary WWE career ended on Saturday night.

Is CM Punk’s coming next?

Nope.

“The Best in the World” appeared on the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event post-show on December 13 and gave his thoughts on Cena’s WWE retirement match, as well as plans for his own eventual WWE retirement.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Cena being the heel and him being the babyface for their final program in WWE earlier this year: “It was a ton of fun. You can make what you want from John Cena selling his soul, saying it wasn’t the right idea. He obviously made amends and apologized to the fans; he’s a Jedi again. I just have a blast every time I get to work with John, and being reversed roles was something we both had a lot of fun with.”

On his own WWE retirement: “When I make allusions to the end of whatever my career is going to look like, it’s not because I feel like I’m there. It’s because I look back at the entirety of my career and there is a lot more road behind me than there is in front of me. Trust me, I am the champion for a reason, and I’m here to stay, and nobody’s going to change that. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”

On Cena’s retirement and admiring his legacy: “John [Cena] has always taken what the task was and made it better and knocked it out of the park, and that’s admirable. To watch him go into the sunset with such class and dignity is such a rare thing.”

