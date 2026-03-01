CM Punk made sure his WWE Elimination Chamber entrance felt like pure Chicago.

As “Sirius” by the The Alan Parsons Project blasted through the United Center, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion received a hometown introduction unlike any other.

The iconic track, famously associated with the Chicago Bulls dynasty years, hit the speakers as Punk made his walk from the locker room to Gorilla position. Adding to the moment, legendary Bulls ring announcer Ray Clay delivered a special introduction for Punk, further cementing the Windy City vibe.

The song choice wasn’t random.

“Sirius” is forever linked to the Bulls’ championship run led by Michael Jordan, whose statue stands outside the United Center. The track also carries wrestling history, having served as an entrance theme for WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat during portions of his career.

Speaking during the Elimination Chamber Post-Show (see video below), Punk reflected on the emotional significance of the entrance.

“That song, Alan Parsons Project, obviously has a connection with the United Center, being the intro for the Bulls dynasty,” Punk said. “There is a statue of a man named Michael Jordan right over there. It was also Ricky Steamboat’s entrance for a lot of his time in WWE.”

Punk continued, “It’s a magical song, ladies and gentlemen. I got goosebumps just thinking about it and talking about it. The best part about the entrance was the people behind me. When I say the people behind me, I mean the entirety of Chicago, because they are always behind me.”

CM Punk retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a victory over Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber. His wife, AJ Lee, also won gold, defeating Becky Lynch to become the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

After the show, CM Punk stripped down to his birthday suit to recreate the infamous risque photo that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch posed for with their respective title belts in the past.