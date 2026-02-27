If you’re a pro wrestler in WWE, AEW or a fan of either product, you know Larry the Dog.

And you loved him.

CM Punk appeared on the WWE Elimination Chamber preview show on ESPN on Friday morning to promote his title defense against Finn Balor this Saturday (see video below), and during the discussion, “The Best in the World” spoke about the outpouring of support he received following the passing of his best buddy.

“I haven’t been able to really process or put into words the outpouring of support, not just monetarily although people donated a sick amount of money to Paws locally,” Punk stated. “It’s going to help a lot of stray dogs, a lot of shelter rescue puppies. Cats, too. They do both.”

Punk continued, “For me, seeing the signs that people make and bring all over the world — I did a two week European tour, we were in like ten different countries in three weeks. Every show had a sign about Larry, every show stateside has sign about Larry. People have written nice messages, they’ve given me gifts regarding Larry. It means a lot, it’s hard to put into words exactly everything it means. If you want a pet, consider adopting instead of getting one of those expensive pure breeds.”

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship takes place at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday, February 28, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage.