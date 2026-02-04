CM Punk isn’t shying away from the reaction surrounding his recent WWE RAW segment with Roman Reigns.

In fact, he’s leaning right into it.

Punk and Reigns closed out Monday night’s episode of RAW in Philadelphia, delivering a tense in-ring exchange that immediately drew strong reactions from fans.

The segment was widely praised online, with many calling it one of Roman Reigns’ standout promo performances.

That buzz carried over to Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, where it was mentioned that some fans were labeling the promo as Reigns’ “best of all time.” Punk was quick to respond.

“Imagine that, in the ring with CM Punk, bringing the best out of guys. Yeah, I’ve heard that before.”

Throughout his appearance, Punk stayed firmly in character while discussing his ongoing storyline with Reigns, framing their collision as inevitable given their status in the industry.

“When you look at who is the biggest names in the industry, the top two are CM Punk and Roman Reigns so you want to see them in the biggest event, in the main event, at WrestleMania. So, we’re here now.”

Punk also addressed the uncertainty surrounding Reigns’ choice of opponent, admitting there was a point where he wasn’t convinced he’d be the one selected.

“I wasn’t sure he was going to pick me, I thought he might pick Drew because I do legitimately believe Drew is the easier choice.”