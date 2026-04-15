CM Punk has been talking to everyone as WWE continues their biggest promotional push possibly ever on the road to WrestleMania 42.

Add Corey Graves to the list.

In a new video shared via WWE’s official YouTube channel, “The Best in The World” sits down with the WWE Raw on Netflix color-commentator to discuss his upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Roman Reigns on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

While touching on the topic, “The Second City Saint” was asked about “The OTC” claiming that he had to sign-off on Punk’s return before it was cleared to go through.

“I don’t know how true that is,” Punk responded. “Either way, it kind of tickles me because it means he either thinks or is some form of office, which is laughable, but it also gives me something to kind of rage against.”

Punk continued, “Me and management have never really seen eye-to-eye on things. It would make sense that he has a say, but also, if you had that say, brother, you should’ve said no. It would’ve made your life a whole lot easier.”

WrestleMania 42, including Punk vs. Reigns, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.