CM Punk isn’t putting a date on his retirement.

The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to headline night one of WWE SummerSlam this Saturday, August 1, when he defends his title against Cody Rhodes. While appearing on the newly launched WWE Radio ahead of the premium live event, Punk discussed how much thought he gives to his legacy and revealed that his eventual retirement will come down to one key factor — his health.

When asked by Busted Open Radio if he thinks about his legacy, Punk admitted the topic crosses his mind, but said he isn’t focused on setting a specific end date for his career.

“I do, but not much,” Punk responded when Busted Open Radio asked if he thinks about his legacy. “It’s a fleeting moment, you know? Just because I know I’m much closer to the end than I am the beginning. Where that end is? Nobody knows. I don’t even know. It’s not measured in the length of a contract. It’s not measured in matches. To me, it’s honestly — it’s measured in health. It’s how I look and it’s more importantly how I feel. And right now, I’ve never felt better. I’m double-timing my recovery on things, which is something I’ve never been really great at. And the business now allows you to fit all that in. So I’m just going to go until the wheels fall off. We’ll see what happens.”

He also told Busted Open that he’s “very psyched” to face Rhodes at SummerSlam, noting that he’s proud of Rhodes’ success and believes the two have followed similar career paths after leaving WWE, spending time in AEW, and eventually returning to the company.

As confirmed earlier today, Punk vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline night one of SummerSlam on August 1. Night two, taking place on August 2, will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

Also during the day one launch of WWE Radio on SiriusXM on 7/27, Seth Rollins reacted to being the SummerSlam Night 2 main event and being younger than Nick Aldis.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.