CM Punk recently spoke with WGN for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” spoke about it being a treat to once again capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this stage of his career.

“Oh, it’s tremendous, he stated about being back in WWE. “Literally having the time of my life and I think it resonates. I think you can see it.”

Punk continued, “This [WWE World Heavyweight Championship] is an unexpected treat. Obviously, I’m older, I’m more mature, and I feel like I get it now. The weight of this, it isn’t so heavy but I have more of an understanding now. Like, yeah, this is part of the job and I know some day this is all gonna be over so I’m just enjoying it.”

Also during the interview, “The Second City Saint” recalled his embrace with a fan who hugged him and shouted “Chicago!” during his surprise return at WWE Survivor Series a couple of years ago (see photo below).

“You saw the one guy hugging me,” he recalled. “It’s like the warm embrace of Chicago as a whole, and I can still feel it. I can still feel it today. I love being here…”

CM Punk is scheduled to serve as part of a team in the Men’s WarGames match that includes Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Usos, as they take on Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

