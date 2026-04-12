CM Punk is gearing up for another main event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And this time he’s closing out the second and final night.

Ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., “The Best in the World” sat down with SHAK Wrestling for an interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On getting to main event WrestleMania again this year: “WrestleMania is and always will be the pinnacle, top-shelf show in pro wrestling. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, those are the guys that we’re always talking about and hovering around the main event when I was watching. I kind of developed that same attitude, like, ‘Oh, so the best guys main event the biggest show.’ So to do it once? Sweet. Do it back-to-back years? It’s like being on the cover of the video game for a second time, it’s still a big deal to me.”

On how he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon: “I think in Showcase with CM Punk, it encompasses my entire career. The beginning, the middle and we’re obviously creeping towards ‘the end’. Not any time soon. Everybody stop asking me, stop freaking out. But to me it just solidifies the consistency I’ve had over my career. As a top talent, as a huge draw, as somebody with great hair.”