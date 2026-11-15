CM Punk isn’t planning on hanging up his boots anytime soon.

In fact, the WWE Superstar says fans can expect to see him competing inside the squared circle for at least another five years.

“The Best in the World” addressed speculation regarding his retirement during a special post-match segment at the WWE NXT Holiday Live Tour event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, November 14.

Punk teamed with Bayley to defeat Myka Lockwood and Jackson Drake in mixed tag-team action in the main event of the evening.

Following the match, the 48-year-old WWE veteran grabbed a microphone and made it clear that retirement isn’t something he has planned for the immediate future.

“There are a lot of rumors out there that maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping sh\*t up,” Punk told the Detroit crowd. “I’m here to tell you guys that I am not. Rumors are always rumors.”

He wasn’t done there.

“I don’t like addressing certain things because it gives them life, but let’s put that to bed right now,” Punk continued. “You’re stuck with me for at least five more years, and I will go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off.”

Punk went on to explain that he doesn’t measure the end of his in-ring career by the number of matches remaining or the length of a contract. Instead, he indicated that his physical health will ultimately determine when it’s time to call it quits.

The post-match festivities also included a lighter moment involving Punk’s wife, fellow WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

At one point during the segment, Punk attempted to FaceTime Lee in front of the Detroit crowd, only for her to hang up on him.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Detroit, MI. 11/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.