CM Punk isn’t backing down from the controversy surrounding his feud with Roman Reigns — in fact, he’s leaning into it.

During a conversation with Corey Graves, Punk was asked directly whether he felt he went too far in promos that referenced Reigns’ family. Rather than deflect, Punk openly admitted that he crossed the line, and said it was intentional.

“I 100% crossed the line, because that’s what I do. I am a gold medalist, habitual line stepper, because I will (beep) with you, I will get in your head.”

Despite that confidence, Punk acknowledged that it didn’t sit entirely right with him.

“Legitimately feel a little bit gross about it, ’cause it’s low hanging fruit and I know I’m better than that, but I’m doing what I have to, and I’m following my game plan.”

Punk’s comments reveal that his approach to this rivalry is calculated rather than purely emotional. Instead of simply trading insults, he is deliberately targeting pressure points to gain a mental edge heading into WrestleMania.

That mindset aligns with Punk’s long-established persona, where blending reality with storyline has often been his most effective weapon. By pushing boundaries, he forces reactions not just from his opponent, but from the audience as well.

At the same time, moments like this highlight the ongoing tension in modern wrestling between compelling storytelling and crossing into uncomfortable territory. When performers reference real-life elements, especially involving family, it can elevate a feud but also risk backlash if it feels excessive.

In this case, Punk appears fully aware of that line and is choosing to step over it anyway, believing the payoff will be worth it. Whether that strategy gives him the advantage over Reigns or ultimately backfires will likely be decided on the biggest stage.