CM Punk speaks on his return to WWE.

The former world champion miraculously returned to the company at last year’s Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, something no one assumed would have happened after he famously walked out back in 2014. During an interview with Denise Salcedo at San Diego Comic Con, Punk admitted that Vince McMahon being out of the picture helped illuminate the way.

No, because it was never a thing that I was yearning to do. There were a lot of things that had to happen for the pathway to kind of clear. The stars had to align. There had to be a full moon. A lot of dominoes fell in order for us to get here. There was a never a, ‘Man, I’d really like to go back.’ Vince (McMahon) being out of the picture probably illuminated the way. That might have been one of the biggest things. That’s both ways, for everybody who is going to sensationalize a headline. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, there’s just a lot of history there. All of a sudden, one of us is removed from the equation, and I think it changed a lot of things.

