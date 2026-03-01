The road to WrestleMania rolls through Indianapolis this Monday night.

And all hands are on-deck.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to officially announce the lineup for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw, confirming several major names for the broadcast.

Fresh off their big wins at Elimination Chamber, both World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will be in the building.

But that’s not all.

Punk’s WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, is also advertised for the show, meaning the two rivals will be under the same roof just weeks before their showdown on the grand stage.

“Roman and Punk in the building at the same time. It’s live TV. What the hell could possibly go wrong? Tune in to find out,” Pearce said.

That alone would be enough to headline the evening.

However, there’s another situation Pearce plans to tackle.

The Raw General Manager also announced he will address the ongoing issue involving Seth Rollins, who controversially interfered in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s premium live event in Chicago.

With tensions rising and WrestleMania season heating up, Monday’s Raw is shaping up to be a pivotal episode.

The show will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.