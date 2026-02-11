CM Punk continues to make an impact outside the ring.

A special fundraiser held in honor of Punk and AJ Lee’s late dog Larry has officially surpassed the $50,000 mark, with the proceeds benefiting PAWS Chicago and its mission to support homeless animals.

From January 8 through February 7, Punk teamed up with PAWS Chicago and Piece Chicago to launch a limited-time pizza appropriately named “The Larry.”

The unique promotion saw fans purchase the specialty pie for $35 each, but thanks to additional support behind the scenes, every pizza ultimately translated into a $70 donation.

In total, 730 pizzas were sold during the month-long campaign, generating an impressive $51,100 for the organization.

Piece Chicago contributed $10 per pizza, while six additional donors matched that amount with their own $10 pledges, effectively doubling the impact of every order.

Piece Chicago released a statement praising Punk’s involvement and the overwhelming support from the community.

“Punk shared The Larry across his platform with passion, raising critical funds and further amplifying PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving work, which saves nearly 5,000 homeless dogs and cats every year. Thanks to CM Punk’s commitment, Piece sold 730 of Larry’s pizza, resulting in an incredible $51,100 raised for PAWS,” Piece Chicago announced.

The statement continued with a heartfelt message directed at the former WWE Champion.

“Thank you, CM Punk. You’ve helped give so many deserving pets the chance to live and bring joy to the lives they touch. You are our champion. Thanks to our amazing group of matching donors: Alison & Sean Fogarty, Laura Desmond, Leonard Goodman, Joe Mansueto, and Kristin K-Mac MacGregor.”