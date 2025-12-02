A beloved member of the CM Punk–AJ Lee family has sadly crossed the rainbow bridge.

CM Punk took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that Larry — the dog he and AJ adopted nearly 11 years ago from PAWS Chicago — has passed away. Punk shared a long, deeply emotional tribute reflecting on the rescue pup who became a major part of their lives.

Punk wrote:

“The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from @pawschicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever.“

It’s a heartbreaking message — but also one filled with gratitude.

PAWS Chicago, the no-kill shelter where Larry was adopted in 2015, spotlighted Punk and AJ’s story last year. In 2023, the organization released a video highlighting how Larry had struggled to find a suitable home before being adopted by the couple. PAWS described him as one of their “Underdogs” who went on to become a full-fledged “Wonderdog.”

The video description read:

“CM Punk and his wife, AJ Mendez, adopted Larry from PAWS Chicago in 2015. Before calling them family, Larry had trouble finding people willing to work through his challenges. Now, Larry’s officially a Wonderdog. At PAWS Chicago, we’re dedicated to finding homes where Underdogs can become Wonderdogs.”

Punk has long been associated with the shelter — it was even his selected charity when he appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2017.

More recently, Punk shared on Pardon My Take in September that Larry had undergone surgery and that he’d been bringing the pup to shows in a stroller to avoid putting him through the stress of air travel. It was another reminder of how closely the two were bonded.