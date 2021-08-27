AEW has announced that CM Punk and Darby Allin will be featured on tonight’s AEW Rampage episode.

It was just announced that Punk and Allin will give comments on their upcoming singles match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. This is likely a backstage segment or vignette as they did not appear before the crowd at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings.

Tonight’s Rampage episode on TNT was taped on Wednesday at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk and Darby Allin will give thoughts on their All Out match

* Tony Schiavone interviews TNT Champion Miro

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament

* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler

