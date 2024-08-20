The next chapter of the epic Drew McIntyre and CM Punk feud will take place at WWE Bash in Berlin.

The August 19th episode of WWE Raw saw Punk challenge McIntyre to a strap match at the premium live event, which takes place on August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The Scottish Warrior immediately accepted the challenge, and WWE confirmed the matchup on social media.

BREAKING NEWS: CM Punk gets the rematch against the Scottish Warrior … a STRAP MATCH at #WWEBash! pic.twitter.com/XdznGJ9XfG — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BASH IN BERLIN:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton

Mixed Tag Team Match:

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Strap Match:

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre