Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured top superstar CM Punk cutting a promo on Eddie Kingston following their backstage confrontation on last Friday’s Rampage. Punk called the Mad King out and dared him to meet him in the ring for a face-to-face on this week’s Rampage, which is taking place from St. Louis Missouri.
.@CMPunk will be waiting for an apology from @MadKing1981 #EddieKingston in St. Louis this Friday on #AEWRampage – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/bXDYoW5uHs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
AEW later confirmed that the two will indeed meet face-to-face, with many assuming that it will lead to a matchup at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view. Kingston has since responded to the challenge on Twitter. Check it out below.
https://t.co/OcMP46A10n pic.twitter.com/HpaP1EcXHw
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 4, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:
-Red Velvet versus The Bunny opening round of the TBS title tournament
-John Silvers versus Adam Cole
-CM Punk goes face-to-face with Eddie Kingston