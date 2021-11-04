Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured top superstar CM Punk cutting a promo on Eddie Kingston following their backstage confrontation on last Friday’s Rampage. Punk called the Mad King out and dared him to meet him in the ring for a face-to-face on this week’s Rampage, which is taking place from St. Louis Missouri.

AEW later confirmed that the two will indeed meet face-to-face, with many assuming that it will lead to a matchup at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view. Kingston has since responded to the challenge on Twitter. Check it out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Red Velvet versus The Bunny opening round of the TBS title tournament

-John Silvers versus Adam Cole

-CM Punk goes face-to-face with Eddie Kingston