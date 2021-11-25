CM Punk and MJF made several references to WWE Superstars in tonight’s AEW Dynamite opening segment.

The back & forth promo saw Punk refer to MJF as a “less famous Miz” instead of the revolutionary of the pro wrestling world that he thought he was.

MJF then said Punk has gone soft and is “PG Punk,” and that Punk might as well be out here talking about “hustle, loyalty, and respect,” which was a reference to John Cena.

MJF later made another Cena reference when he said Punk was always second best, whether it was to “You Can’t See Me man” or the “King of Kings,” also a reference to Triple H.

Punk later asked MJF if he thinks he’s #1 in AEW. Punk referenced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon when he said the only way MJF will be #1 is if Tony Khan has a daughter and MJF marries her.

MJF and Punk teased a fight but MJF exited the ring before it could go down. Punk then defeated QT Marshall in singles action.

There’s no word on when the first Punk vs. MJF match will take place, but we will keep you updated. Below are a few clips from tonight’s segment:

