AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite from Chicago, which includes top superstars CM Punk and MJF finally clashing in singles-action. Check it out below.

-PAC/Penta El Zero Miedo versus The House Of Black

-CM Punk versus MJF

While not official…AEW teased the following matchups for next week.

-Ricky Starks versus Jay Lethal for the FTW championship

-Nyla Rose versus Ruby Soho