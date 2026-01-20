Zootopia 2 has officially crossed the $1.7 billion mark at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated film in Hollywood history. The blockbuster sequel features WWE superstars CM Punk and Roman Reigns voicing the fan-favorite Zebros, a casting move that helped draw massive crossover attention from both wrestling fans and mainstream audiences.

The historic box office performance cements Zootopia 2 as a cultural phenomenon, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns adding major star power to an already beloved franchise with star-studded names like Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Andy Samberg. Their involvement has been widely praised on social media, contributing to record-breaking international ticket sales, repeat viewings, and unprecedented longevity at the box office as the film continues its dominant theatrical run.