AEW World Champion CM Punk says he’s “tired of wrestling these pricks” in regards to MJF’s return to the company.

Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view saw Punk defeat Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion, while MJF made his return after a months-long hiatus that appeared to be a so-called “worked shoot” between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. The Casino Ladder Match saw Stokely Hathaway’s new faction of Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club and W. Morrissey hit the ring in black hoods, to allow Hathaway, who once managed MJF before AEW, the chance to climb the ladder to retrieve the poker chip for the win. He then handed it to The Joker, who came out in a devil mask. We later found out why this happened as after Punk’s main event win, the lights went out and a voicemail played, from Khan to MJF, saying his absence really hurt the company and he’d pay an amount that was bleeped out if he’d show up at All Out for the Casino Ladder Match, and that he would not have to sign a contract extension. After the voicemail played, a clip of Punk in ROH played where he said a line that MJF previously said to Punk during one of their promos – “The greatest trick the devil ever played was pretending he didn’t exist.” MJF then came on the screen and revealed himself as The Joker, declaring that he is the devil himself. He then came out to the stage to a big pop as Punk looked on from the ring to tease an upcoming title match that has not been announced as of this writing. Footage can be seen below.

During the post-All Out media scrum, Punk was asked about MJF’s return and their future match for the AEW World Title, and if he had a message to send to MJF.

“I don’t know. I’m tired of wrestling these pricks. I’m tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything. But I’m not the boss. He won a number one contendership and I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it,” Punk said with Khan next to him.

Punk praised MJF and issued a message to anyone unhappy in the AEW locker room, warning them that the grass is not greener on the other side.

“I think Max is a supremely talented individual. But this goes for him and anyone in the locker room who doesn’t want to be here: The grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. And Max like to shit where he eats instead of watering the grass. So, we’ll have to see how that goes,” Punk said.

Khan also commented on MJF’s return, saying it was best for business and for the fans.

“For the fans, I thought the best thing we could do as a company is bring MJF back,” Khan said.

As noted, Punk went on a heated tirade during the All Out media scrum, which reportedly led to a “melee” incident with other top stars after the scrum. You can click here for full details on what happened.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is full scrum video, along with footage of MJF’s return:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.