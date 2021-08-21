As we’ve noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage in Chicago last night. It looks like he will return to the ring at All Out on September 5 against Darby Allin.

After Rampage went off the air, Punk and AEW boss Tony Khan held a media scrum to take questions from reporters in attendance. Punk was asked about his AEW contract status.

“I don’t really know if you want to know how the sausage is made. I think one of the biggest appeals of AEW is everybody here looks like they show up to have a good time. You don’t want to know the details of my contract,” Punk said. “Just know that I’m here. It’s not a part time thing, and I’m here to have fun and to help, if anybody wants help.”

Punk then asked Khan if he wanted specificity. Khan declined and talked about how they’re in it for the long-term.

“We’re going to be doing this for a while,” Khan added. “This is exciting. This isn’t a short-term thing or a part-time thing. This is like, full-time. We’re very excited.”

Punk was also asked about “The Forbidden Door” but he said he’s an “AEW guy” before anything else.

“Listen guys, I just came back! You’re trying to book me on all these different territories already,” Punk said.

Punk revealed that he can still work his various non-AEW gigs while under contract to the company. He also acknowledged that AEW’s deep roster means there may not be enough TV time for him to appear every week.

“I have freedom here to continue to do my outside endeavors, like my commentary with CFFC. The schedule here enables me not only scheduling-wise but also main event talent-wise. I don’t have to be on every show, the way now Omega and the Bucks aren’t on every show,” Punk said. “The talent roster is so deep. Give people time off if their wife’s having a baby. To me, that’s a novel concept that should be embraced. Really, credit to this guy (motions to Tony Khan) for allowing stuff like that to happen.”

Punk is open to crossing “The Forbidden Door” down the line, but he said his wrestling ventures are now in Khan’s hands. Punk also said he’s here to be a “TNT guy.”

“I think [Tony] gets pull position regarding things I do. If he tells me he wants me to go be in the G1, we’ll talk about it, but I’m here to be an AEW guy. I’m here to be a TNT guy.”

He later added, “I think it’s great. Forbidden door, working with TNA, Impact, all these other things. Maybe somewhere down the line I’ll fit into that, but right now like I said, I just jumped into this pool. Let me swim in this pool before we get out, top off, go to the sauna, or whatnot. I’m an AEW guy.”

Punk was later asked who he actually told about signing with AEW. He named his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee.

“I told my wife, I had to run it by her,” Punk said. “I think everybody else would be like, ‘Hey, are you doing it?’ And I was just be like, [silence] and they would be like, ‘Oh, okay, I get it.’”

