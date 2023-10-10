Another day, another update on CM Punk.

Rumors and speculation have been circulating over the past month that the Second City Saint was in talks with WWE for a potential return following his ugly exit from AEW. However a new report has surfaced that will only cause further speculation about Punk’s future.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk is currently not in talks with WWE, nor are there any plans to bring him back anytime soon. WWE wanted to put this out there so that fans don’t expect him to show up in Chicago for Survivor Series. Fightful says they have spoken to several higher-ups in WWE and that any reports of him re-signing with WWE are false and that as of October 10th the two sides have not spoken to one another.

Several WWE talents apparently asked those in power about the possibility of a Punk return. Those talents told Fightful that those in power have not mentioned anything about a Punk return.

As for the CM Punk teases that have happened over the last few weeks, which includes Seth Rollins calling himself the “Best In The World” and Shinsuke Nakamura hitting the GTS, sources tell Fightful that those are not cleared beforehand and that some talents could be doing that themselves to get “under Punk’s skin.”

It is noted that plans can always change. Punk was fired by AEW six days after his incident with Jack Perry at All In London.

Stay tuned.