AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to hype up the highly-anticipated Owen Hart qualifier between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on this Wednesday’s Dynamite, with Khan also announcing that top superstar CM Punk will be a special guest commentator for the bout. Khan writes:

For the first time ever, it’s a Dynamite dream match as @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR will wrestle each other one-on-one in an #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match! Your special guest commentator: @CMPunk.

Punk has since responded to the news by joking writing “Oh shit” on Twitter. Check out the announcement, Punk’s response, and an updated look the Dynamite card below.

-Scorpion Sky vs. Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT championship

-Undisputed Elite vs. Dante Martin/Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson/Varsity Blonds

-Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament (CM Punk on commentary)

-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight