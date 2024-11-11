– Cody Rhodes continues his campaign to make his dog, Pharoah, as famous to the pro wrestling world as CM Punk’s dog, Larry. “The American Nightmare” took to X today and shared a photo of himself with his dog along with the caption, “Bring your best friend to work day.”
Bring your best friend to work day pic.twitter.com/RBH4oLapQG
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 11, 2024
– Speaking of CM Punk, Madison Square Garden announced via X today that “The Best in the World” has officially been added to the lineup for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour stop at MSG on December 26, 2024.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk joins the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26!
🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQODIU pic.twitter.com/mlTHdiC5VA
— MSG (@TheGarden) November 11, 2024
– WWE shot this one out on their X feed today, asking fans if they can spot the ECW references made by Vic Joseph on commentary during last week’s WWE NXT show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Can you spot the ECW references made by @VicJosephWWE? 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uXtktSWp06
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 11, 2024