– Cody Rhodes continues his campaign to make his dog, Pharoah, as famous to the pro wrestling world as CM Punk’s dog, Larry. “The American Nightmare” took to X today and shared a photo of himself with his dog along with the caption, “Bring your best friend to work day.”

Bring your best friend to work day pic.twitter.com/RBH4oLapQG — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 11, 2024

– Speaking of CM Punk, Madison Square Garden announced via X today that “The Best in the World” has officially been added to the lineup for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour stop at MSG on December 26, 2024.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk joins the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26! 🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQODIU pic.twitter.com/mlTHdiC5VA — MSG (@TheGarden) November 11, 2024

– WWE shot this one out on their X feed today, asking fans if they can spot the ECW references made by Vic Joseph on commentary during last week’s WWE NXT show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.