All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday’s episode of Rampage, which will be the go-home edition for Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event.

Here is the card for the show that takes place from Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena on TNT:

-CM Punk will appear to further hype his match with Darby Allin

-Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

-Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter & Rebel

-Miro speaks