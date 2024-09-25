“The Best in the World” was part of the final WWE NXT on USA Network broadcast.

During the Tuesday, September 24 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE Superstar CM Punk once again appeared on the program.

“The Second City Saint” followed up on his appearance on the show last week where he was announced as the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams match for the WWE NXT World Championship on the WWE NXT on CW premiere on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

Punk turned up in a backstage segment on the 9/24 show, where he was shown sitting alongside Je’Von Evans chatting when in walked Williams for a quick conversation.

“I watched you start at the bottom, I watched you win the title, I watched you lose the title, but you’re still in the championship mix,” Punk told Williams. “I’m proud of you and you should be proud of yourself. Listen, I know he’s going to try to cheat, that’s why I’m the special guest referee. I’m not letting him cheat, I’m not letting you cheat — I’m not saying you’re gonna, that’s not your style, I know that.”

Punk continued, “I’m in the ring to make sure the best man to lead NXT CW into the future wins the match. You know that can be you, you’ve done it before, I kind of hope it is you. But i’m not gonna lean that way. There will be no favors given. At the end of the night, if you’re not that guy, and it’s Ethan Page, I’m raising his hand. I’m not here to play favorites. May the best man win.”

Later in the show, Punk appeared again and attempted to have a similar interaction with Page about calling things down the middle, but the WWE NXT World Champion wasn’t as kind in his verbal exchange.

