CM Punk may have dropped another hint about AJ Lee’s return to WWE.

On his Instagram stories, Punk shared an image of the cartoon character Hot Stuff the Little Devil with the caption, “Okay…you asked for it.” In the image, Hot Stuff is seen preparing to zap someone with his sickle.

Fans immediately began speculating that the post was a tease for Lee’s comeback, as her name has been tied to Punk’s ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. At WWE Clash in Paris, Lynch helped Rollins retain the WWE World Heavyweight Title by low-blowing Punk during the four-way main event. Following the show, Big E fueled the chatter further by referencing AJ’s possible involvement during the post-show.

Punk has a history of dropping cryptic teasers on Instagram, including posts ahead of his 2021 return to wrestling, his 2023 WWE comeback, and earlier this year before his feud with John Cena.

Adding to the speculation, a post by WWE Shop today that also seemed to spoil AJ Lee’s WWE return.

Current expectations are that WWE will announce CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch for WrestlePalooza, set for September 20 in Indianapolis, IN. The event will air live on ESPN and runs head-to-head against AEW All Out: Toronto.

WWE SmackDown rolls through the hometown of CM Punk and AJ Lee this Friday, as the blue brand prime time program runs Chicago, Illinois. Punk alluded to showing up on Friday during Monday’s Raw.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday for live WWE SmackDown results coverage, and again on 9/20 for WWE WrestlePalooza and AEW All Out: Toronto live results.