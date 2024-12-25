– CM Punk has arrived for NFL Gameday at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The official Netflix account on X shared the footage, cross-promoting a star scheduled for their upcoming WWE Raw weekly series premiering on January 6, and the NFL game they are hosting on their platform on Christmas Day.

– Also featured prominently on the NFL on Netflix coverage was “The Greatest of All-Time,” as John Cena was featured on the official NFL Christmas Gameday pre-show.